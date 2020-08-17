Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday-Sunday, Aug. 14-16, including the following:

Friday

4:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 105 Pearl St., fire alarm.

7:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., municipal fire system call.

7:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 700 Court St., fire alarm.

10:04 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 17 Main St., fire alarm.

11:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

2:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 435 Winchester St., fire alarm.

3:34 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Goodrum Cross Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:35 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 176 Jaffrey Road, structure fire, furnace malfunction, no damage reported.

7:17 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 282 Pratt Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

8:05 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

9:18 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Prospect St., service call.

Saturday

12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, gas investigation.

1:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, gas investigation.

1:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., municipal fire system call.

2:51 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Taggart Circle, brush/smoke investigation.

11:28 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 15 Cream Pot Hill Road, outside/dumpster fire.

Sunday

1:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Coolidge St., odor investigation.

8:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.

9:03 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 47 Whitcomb Road, fire alarm.

9:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., municipal fire system call.

9:21 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 381 Granite Lake Road, fire alarm.

7:05 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Tuttle Road, fully involved vehicle fire on the road, no injuries.

 