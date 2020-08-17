Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday-Sunday, Aug. 14-16, including the following:
Friday
4:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 105 Pearl St., fire alarm.
7:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., municipal fire system call.
7:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 700 Court St., fire alarm.
10:04 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 17 Main St., fire alarm.
11:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 435 Winchester St., fire alarm.
3:34 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Goodrum Cross Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:35 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 176 Jaffrey Road, structure fire, furnace malfunction, no damage reported.
7:17 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 282 Pratt Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:05 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:18 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Prospect St., service call.
Saturday
12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, gas investigation.
1:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, gas investigation.
1:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., municipal fire system call.
2:51 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Taggart Circle, brush/smoke investigation.
11:28 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 15 Cream Pot Hill Road, outside/dumpster fire.
Sunday
1:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Coolidge St., odor investigation.
8:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
9:03 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 47 Whitcomb Road, fire alarm.
9:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., municipal fire system call.
9:21 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 381 Granite Lake Road, fire alarm.
7:05 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Tuttle Road, fully involved vehicle fire on the road, no injuries.