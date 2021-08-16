Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13-15, including the following:
Friday
7:55 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
10:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
11:40 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., service call.
11:45 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 100 Forestview Drive, carbon monoxide call.
12:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
2:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Skyview Circle, service call.
2:55 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 159 Apple Hill Road, fire alarm.
5:01 p.m., Peterborough Fire department to Grove Street, vehicle fire put out by owner, no injuries.
5:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:16 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 72 Atkinson St., service call.
Saturday
1:31 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 204 North Main St., propane stove fire, stove turned off, no injuries or damage.
2:17 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 36 Well School Road, fire alarm.
12:02 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 95 Nutting Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:51 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 16 Westminster St., fire alarm.
2:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 309 Pearl St, brush/smoke investigation.
6 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 49 Pleasant St., fire alarm.
8:53 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 6 Russell St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.
9:42 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
10:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 424 Old Walpole Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
3:37 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 200 Forest Road, fire alarm.
4:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
4:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Chickadee Court, fire alarm.
6:55 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ash Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:13 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 120 Bible Hill Road, gas call.
2:12 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 42 Eden Trail, fire alarm.
4:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Colorado St., fire alarm.
5:44 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 73 Westminster St., service call.
8:42 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 485 N.H. Route 12 N, fire call, but no fire was found.
10:49 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 580 Winchester Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.