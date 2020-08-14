Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Aug. 13, including the following:
1:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., call for a problem with the municipal fire system.
3:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 West St., fire alarm.
2:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
2:41 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Pleasant St., fire alarm.
6:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 480 West St., service call.
6:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Harold Road, fire alarm.
7:22 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 634 Old New Ipswich Road, carbon monoxide call.
7:45 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Corbin Road, wilderness/tech rescue.
8:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Prescott Road, fire alarm.