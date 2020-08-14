Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Aug. 13, including the following:

1:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., call for a problem with the municipal fire system.

3:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 West St., fire alarm.

2:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.

2:41 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

4:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Pleasant St., fire alarm.

6:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 480 West St., service call.

6:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

7:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Harold Road, fire alarm.

7:22 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 634 Old New Ipswich Road, carbon monoxide call.

7:45 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Corbin Road, wilderness/tech rescue.

8:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Prescott Road, fire alarm.

 