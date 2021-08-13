Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Aug. 12, including the following:
12:09 a.m. and 1:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 377 U.S. Route 202, fire alarm.
2:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 71 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
4:11 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1116 N.H. Route 119, service call.
8:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 815 Court St., fire alarm.
9:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 797 Court St., odor investigation.
11:13 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:38 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 348 Matthews Road, fire alarm.
12:41 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Old Sharon Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:02 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 32 Foley Road, fire alarm.
4:05 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 153 Squantum Road, service call.
4:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Trowbridge Road, service call.
5:28 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1 River Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
5:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 285 Cobble Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Cranberry Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:11 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 21 Elm Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.
6:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Chapman Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 256 Wilton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:06 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 26 Windy Row, brush/smoke investigation.
9:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.