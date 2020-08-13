Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Aug. 12, including the following:
2:43 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 7 Poplar Court, assist other agency.
6:40 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 1 North Main St., motor vehicle accident, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
9:35 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 23 Hildreth St., service call.
1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 233 Hurricane Road, motor vehicle accident, no medical transport.
1:52 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, service call.
2:03 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 32 Mechanic St., service call.
2:22 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 126 Webb Depot Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:45 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1 Main St., motor vehicle accident, no medical transport.
7:05 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 47 Howard Hill Road, odor investigation.
9:34 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 7 N Main St., fire alarm.
10:17 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
11:12 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 62 North Fitzwilliam Road, mutual aid.