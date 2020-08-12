Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Aug. 11, including the following:
7:20 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
11:35 a.m. and 12:34 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
12:22 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:04 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 22 March Hill Road, odor investigation.
3:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., brush/smoke investigation.