Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Aug. 10, including the following:
1:01 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Old Drewsville Road, motor vehicle crash, three people taken to Cheshire Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
6:46 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 32 Oliver Hill Road, service call.
1:59 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 27 Sierra Drive, carbon monoxide call.
2:23 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, report of a tractor trailer that lost one of its wheels, no reported injuries.
4:33 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 185 Streeter Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:20 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 1 Main St., fire alarm.
6:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:27 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 3 Main St., fire alarm.
10:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, service call.
11:37 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 302 Old Dublin Road, odor investigation.