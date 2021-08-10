Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Aug. 9, including the following:
6:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Roxbury Court, fire alarm.
7:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:57 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Hammond Hollow Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:01 a.m. and 3:31 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:21 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 3 Ashuelot Main St., fire alarm.
10:51 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Mercer Drive, odor investigation.
11:47 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 10 Pontiac Drive, fire alarm.
12:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Sullivan St., service call.
1:25 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:19 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 211 Breed Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Street, service call.
5:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 361 Court St., fire alarm.
6:04 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, motorcycle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
6:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Railroad St., service call.
7:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Community Way, service call.