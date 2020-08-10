Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Aug. 7-9, including the following:
Friday
12:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., fire alarm.
12:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Summit Road, motor vehicle crash, no further details available.
6:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
7:19 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 211 Richmond Road, service call.
10:40 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, service call.
11:21 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 51 Sugar Hill Road, fuel spill in the basement of a home.
12:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 217 Monument Road, fire alarm.
3:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 244 Sand Hill Road, fire alarm.
4:29 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 101 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
6:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Community Way, brush/smoke investigation.
6:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 Court St., fire alarm.
8:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Baker St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 136 Swan Point Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:42 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 61 Brookview Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
2:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Emerald St., fire alarm.
2:37 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 26 South St., fire alarm.
3:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Emerald St., service call.
4:01 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 327 Richmond Road, fire alarm.
12:29 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 236 Rand Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:40 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
3:00 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to George’s Field, brush/smoke investigation.
5:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 677 Court St., service call.
9:23 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1275 N.H. Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:37 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 54 High St., fire alarm.
10:39 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1675 N.H. Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.
Sunday
12:35 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 20 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
3:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to N.H. Route 12 for a motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:37 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Wendy Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:53 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 233 Old Homestead Highway, service call.
1:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 32 Cutter Hill Road, service call.
3:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 166 East Surry Road, electrical hazard.
7:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 87 Nashua Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:05 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 490 N.H. Route 63, wilderness/tech rescue, to assist police on the search for a missing person, who was later found.