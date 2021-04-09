Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 8, including the following:
12:19 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 380 River St., motor vehicle crash into a utility pole, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
6:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Road, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
6:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Central Square, reported issue with a rooftop HVAC unit, no action required.
8:23 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Dean Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:34 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 21 School St., odor investigation.
8:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 466 West St., service call.
9:34 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 194 Old Hancock Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:25 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 112 Keene Road, fire alarm.
12 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 150 Main St., service call.
12:26 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 5 Ironnail Road, reported structure fire that turned out to be an electrical issue.
12:31 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 30 Main St., fire alarm.
2:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Ellis Court, reported gas issue.
3:35 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Page Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Upper Knight St., service call.
6:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 59 Old Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:46 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 338 N.H. Route 12A, brush/smoke investigation.
8:03 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 23 Woodcrest Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
10:04 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to N.H. Route 12, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.