Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 7, including:

5:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.

9:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Grove St., fire alarm.

10:03 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 762 Dublin Road, service call.

10:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Roxbury Plaza, odor investigation.

11:57 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 811 Manning Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

3:21 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, hazmat call, oil leaking from truck.

6:13 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle fire, no injuries reported.

8:02 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

9:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 377 Route 202, appliance call.