Fire Mutual Aid log, April 8, 2022 Apr 8, 2022

Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 7, including:

5:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.
9:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Grove St., fire alarm. 
10:03 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 762 Dublin Road, service call.
10:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Roxbury Plaza, odor investigation. 
11:57 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 811 Manning Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:21 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, hazmat call, oil leaking from truck.
6:13 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle fire, no injuries reported.
8:02 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 377 Route 202, appliance call.