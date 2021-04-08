Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, April 7, including the following:
6:55 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 1 Gilsum Mine Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center as a precaution, no visible injuries.
11:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Pheasant Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 426 Winchester St., rear-end vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor neck pain.
2:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 73 Wilson St., service call.
5:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Corporate Drive, vehicle crash, one transport to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
5:55 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 788 N.H. Route 10, brush/smoke investigation.
7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 476 West St., service call.
7:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Chapel Drive, service call.
8:23 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 1 Hillcrest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., fire alarm.
11:47 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 119 Main St., furnace issue, no further damage or injuries.