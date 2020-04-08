Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 7:

7:01 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Richmond Road, fire alarm.

9:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., fire alarm.

1:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 327 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

2:10 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 105 Mathews Road, brush/smoke investigation.

2:36 p.m., New Ipswich Fire Department to Fairbanks Road, brush/smoke investigation.

5:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Adams St., service call.

5:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Finch St., fuel spill, minor leak.

5:33 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 41 Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation.

7:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 29 Crescent St., service call.

8 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 85 Merriam Road, brush/smoke investigation.

