Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 7:
7:01 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Richmond Road, fire alarm.
9:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., fire alarm.
1:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 327 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:10 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 105 Mathews Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:36 p.m., New Ipswich Fire Department to Fairbanks Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Adams St., service call.
5:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Finch St., fuel spill, minor leak.
5:33 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 41 Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 29 Crescent St., service call.
8 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 85 Merriam Road, brush/smoke investigation.