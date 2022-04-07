Fire Mutual Aid log, April 7, 2022 Apr 7, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 6, including:2:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., assist with lockout.9:16 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.10:31 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 244 Walpole Valley Road, vehicle crash. No transport. 10:31 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 27 Masquanipi Drive, fire alarm.12:24 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Main St., odor investigation.8:40 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to 257 West Stagecoach Road, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Totally worth it': Keene man sentenced to prison for role in Capitol riotCounty purchases Swanzey property for new EMS service — with or without DiLuzioKeene woman survives months-long coma during COVID battlePart of rail trail in Keene to close for improvementsIn for the long haul: How COVID-19 survivors are dealing with ongoing symptomsLaurie List's latest disclosure yields more names — and more questionsStoddard man accused of DUI in school-bus crashPatricia A. BellKeene man accused of attempting to sexually assault a childHarrisville looking for new police chief following Tollett's departure Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.