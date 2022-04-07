Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 6, including:

2:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., assist with lockout.

9:16 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.

10:31 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 244 Walpole Valley Road, vehicle crash. No transport.

10:31 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 27 Masquanipi Drive, fire alarm.

12:24 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Main St., odor investigation.

8:40 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to 257 West Stagecoach Road, fire alarm.

 