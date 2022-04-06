Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 5, including:

2:04 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 102 Keene Road, fire alarm.

12:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to C L Lane, vehicle crash, truck hit telephone wires, no medical transport.

12:58 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 8 Athol Road, mutual aid call.

4:24 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

5:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.

7:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Georges Field, brush/smoke investigation.

8:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.

 