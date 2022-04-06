Fire Mutual Aid log, April 6, 2022 Apr 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 5, including:2:04 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 102 Keene Road, fire alarm.12:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to C L Lane, vehicle crash, truck hit telephone wires, no medical transport. 12:58 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 8 Athol Road, mutual aid call.4:24 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 North, vehicle crash, no medical transport. 4:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.5:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.7:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Georges Field, brush/smoke investigation.8:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty purchases Swanzey property for new EMS service — with or without DiLuzio'Totally worth it': Keene man sentenced to prison for role in Capitol riotCompany pulls the plug on large-scale solar project planned for FitzwilliamKeene woman survives months-long coma during COVID battlePart of rail trail in Keene to close for improvementsIn for the long haul: How COVID-19 survivors are dealing with ongoing symptomsLaurie List's latest disclosure yields more names — and more questionsPatricia A. BellKeene man accused of attempting to sexually assault a childPolice: Westmoreland resident hit man in head with blunt object Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.