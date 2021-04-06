Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 5, including the following:

7:16 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

11:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 677 Court St., fire alarm.

11:48 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.

12:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Kempton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

12:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 121 Key Road, service call.

12:14 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 55 Prospect St., tree/wires/transformer call.

2:49 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 829 Brattleboro Road, assist other agency.

3:11 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.

3:15 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 849 Brattleboro Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

3:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 351 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.

5:17 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 78 North St., outside/dumpster fire.

9:01 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 23 Emerson Drive, brush/smoke investigation.

10:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 220 Northfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.

 