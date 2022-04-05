Fire Mutual Aid log, April 5, 2022 Apr 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 4, including:12:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.7:40 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 East, vehicle crash, no medical transports. 10:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.11:25 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Jaffrey Road, electrical hazard. 2:08 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 43 Taryn Lane, report of a problem with a propane tank, which was removed by the gas company.4:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Winchester St., tree/wires/transformer call.6:46 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.8:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 13 Sesame St., electrical hazard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRollover crash closes Swanzey road for an hourCounty purchases Swanzey property for new EMS service — with or without DiLuzioCompany pulls the plug on large-scale solar project planned for FitzwilliamA Keene High focus group of educators is working to improve school culture'Totally worth it': Keene man sentenced to prison for role in Capitol riotKeene woman survives months-long coma during COVID battleAG names dozens more officers on Laurie List, several from area departmentsIn for the long haul: How COVID-19 survivors are dealing with ongoing symptomsLaurie List's latest disclosure yields more names — and more questionsPart of rail trail in Keene to close for improvements Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.