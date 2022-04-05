Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 4, including:

12:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.

7:40 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 East, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

10:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.

11:25 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Jaffrey Road, electrical hazard.

2:08 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 43 Taryn Lane, report of a problem with a propane tank, which was removed by the gas company.

4:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Winchester St., tree/wires/transformer call.

6:46 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

8:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 13 Sesame St., electrical hazard.

 