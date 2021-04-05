In addition to several calls for downed trees and wires Friday night, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, April 2-4, including the following:
Friday
7:22 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
9:13 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Michigan Street, brush/smoke investigation.
10:15 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 40 Coachman Road, fire alarm.
11:41 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 762 Dublin Road, service call.
12:57 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 23 Jaffrey Road, appliance call.
6:35 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to West Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:53 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 173 Goldmine Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
8:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
11:08 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, brush/smoke investigation.
11:49 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive medical treatment, no further information available.
12:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 797 Court St., fire alarm.
1:32 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Pleasant Street, brush/smoke investigation.
1:51 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Emerson Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
3:15 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 2 McKinley Circle, structure fire call, false alarm.
4:48 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Woodlawn Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
5:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Ashlee Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
7:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Greenfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:52 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Crain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:24 p.m., Chesterfield and Spofford fire departments to 1823 Route 9, service call.
Sunday
12:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle fire, no injuries.
12:29 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 23 Prospect St., service call.
12:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Avon St., fire alarm.
2:59 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 64 Fitch Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Emerald St., fire alarm.
5:16 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 North Winchester St., tree/wires/transformer call.
7:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 66 Appleton St., carbon monoxide call.
9:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Avon St., false alarm.
9:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 66 Wilder St., brush/smoke investigation.