Mutual Aid log Fire Mutual Aid log, April 4, 2022 Apr 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, April 1-3, including the following:Friday8:43 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call. 4:26 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 35 Old Brattleboro Road, service call.5:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.Saturday4:16 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.11:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Elm Street, brush/smoke investigation.5:56 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 35 Hackler Drive, fire alarm. 8:08 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 22 High St., gas investigation.9:29 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 94 Main St., gas investigation.Sunday1:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, tree/wires/transformer call.12:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 54 High St., fire alarm.1 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Bailey Road, brush/smoke investigation.1:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Brook St., brush/smoke investigation.5:56 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.8:14 p.m., Keene fire Department to 25 Ivy Drive, fire alarm.