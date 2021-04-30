Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 29, including:
1:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Branch Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 207 Emerald St., high readings of gas vapors reported at Liberty Utilities facility, no action required.
8:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sonja Drive, fire alarm.
11:04 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 72 Depot St., service call.
11:19 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:35 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 83 Kings Highway, fire alarm.
12:12 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 83 Kings Highway, fire alarm.
3:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Elm Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:30 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 25 Plowshare Lane, fire alarm.
7:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., fire alarm.
8:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Grove St., fire alarm.
10:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
11:17 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.