Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, April 28, including:
12:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Court, fire alarm.
8:24 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 97 Ashuelot Main St., service call.
12:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 10 Lapham Lane, minor fuel spill.
2:41 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 1 Route 12A, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., service call.
4:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 160 MacDowell Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:23 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 317 Clinton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:04 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1004 Old County Road, mutual aid call.
10:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 51 N.H. Route 123, fire alarm.
10:57 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Locust Lane, vehicle crash, no medical transport.