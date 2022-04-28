Fire Mutual Aid log, April 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, April 27, including:2:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Maple Ave., fire alarm.3:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 58 School St., fire alarm. 3:50 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Turner Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.5:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Patey Circle, fire alarm. 5:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 282 Carley Road, service call.5:45 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Thayer Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.7:58 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 124 Temple Road, fire alarm.9:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Alarm Rindge Fire Department Transformer Social Services Peterborough Fire Department Brook Road Investigation Alstead Fire Department Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSatan’s Kingdom in Northfield, MassachusettsDomino's to reopen in new building on Island Street in KeeneAmid memories and ash, historic fire-ravaged building in downtown Keene demolishedOfficials: No deal with DiLuzio as Cheshire County plans own EMS serviceFormer Keene man ordered to pay $60K in CARES Act fraudMore charges filed against Ian Freeman, Aria DiMezzo in bitcoin caseIzzy Strong: Benefit planned for Charlestown girl fighting cancerSerious pedestrian crash on Keene's Main Street raises questionsPaul M. AcernoLester Cohen Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.