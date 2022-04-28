Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, April 27, including:

2:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Maple Ave., fire alarm.

3:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 58 School St., fire alarm.

3:50 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Turner Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

5:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Patey Circle, fire alarm.

5:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 282 Carley Road, service call.

5:45 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Thayer Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

7:58 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 124 Temple Road, fire alarm.

9:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

 

Tags