Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 27, including:
8:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, odor investigation.
10:25 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 13 North St., fire alarm.
12:10 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 405 Central St., mutual aid call.
2:08 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Monomonac Terrace, brush/smoke investigation.
2:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 273 West St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Greenwood Ave., brush/smoke investigation.