Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 27:
6:08 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
6:17 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Dooe Road, structure fire, chimney fire that had extended into the wall.
7:28 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:58 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
9:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, fire alarm.
11:18 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
12:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Mort Avenue, appliance fire.
2:46 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Lead Mine Road, fire alarm.
6:32 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Bellview Drive, fuel spill.