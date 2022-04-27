Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 26, including:

3:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 92 Franklin St., reported structure fire. Fire alarm with odor in the house, investigation found nothing.

6:34 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 264 Welcome Hill Road, fire alarm.

2:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 144 South Road, fire alarm.

4:06 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

4:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Thomas Road, vehicle crash. One person taken to Monadnock Community Hospital. No additional information immediately available.

4:42 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 176 Onset Road, brush/smoke investigation.

4:57 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Terrian Way, fire alarm.

5:44 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1474 Route 9, vehicle fire. Fire was extinguished before first responders arrived at the scene. No reported injuries.

8:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Maple Ave., fire alarm.

9:10 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.10:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 18 Lisa Drive, fire alarm.

Tags