Fire Mutual Aid log, April 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022

Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 26, including:

3:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 92 Franklin St., reported structure fire. Fire alarm with odor in the house, investigation found nothing.

6:34 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 264 Welcome Hill Road, fire alarm. 

2:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 144 South Road, fire alarm.

4:06 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

4:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Thomas Road, vehicle crash. One person taken to Monadnock Community Hospital. No additional information immediately available. 

4:42 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 176 Onset Road, brush/smoke investigation.

4:57 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Terrian Way, fire alarm.

5:44 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1474 Route 9, vehicle fire. Fire was extinguished before first responders arrived at the scene. No reported injuries.

8:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Maple Ave., fire alarm.

9:10 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

10:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 18 Lisa Drive, fire alarm.