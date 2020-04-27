Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, including:
Friday
6:28 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Old Cheshire Turnpike, mutual aid call.
7 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 109 Pleasant St., fuel spill.
7:00 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Citizens Way, service call.
10:43 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:32 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 109 Prospect St., odor investigation.
6:06 p.m. Swanzey Fire Department to Matthews Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:07 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 6 South Shore Drive, appliance fire, problem with wood stove.
7:41 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 357 Route 63, brush/smoke investigation.
9:22 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Lockwood Street, brush/smoke investigation.
10:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 18 Keenan Drive, odor investigation.
Saturday
1:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Maple Ave., carbon monoxide call.
10:32 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle fire.
11:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 68 Grove St., brush/smoke investigation.
12:46 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 South, wilderness/tech rescue.
1:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 246 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
2:24 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:25 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 30 Front St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 381 Hurricane Road, brush smoke investigation.
5:56 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:01 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 658 Orchard St., mutual aid call.
7:07 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 19 Park Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
7:29 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 91 Loveren Mill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 395 Water St., brush/smoke investigation.
11:01 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Pine St., odor investigation.
Sunday
12:23 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 30 Front St., brush/smoke investigation.
1:25 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 14 Vine St., fire alarm.
2:14 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 326 Juniper Hill Road, structure fire.
7:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Bradco St., vehicle crash, no transport.
9:10 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 91 Loveren Mill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., brush/smoke investigation.
1:08 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 47 Bridle Road, structure fire.
3:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 13 Sesame St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:09 p.m., Guilford Fire Department to 32 Depot St., mutual aid call.
7:05 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 91 Swamp St., carbon monoxide call.
7:55 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Depot Street, brush smoke investigation.
8:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Court St., appliance fire.