Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 25, including:

2:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

7:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 180 Emerald St., vehicle crash. No medical transports.

7:29 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 699 Keene Road, structure fire. Problem with a gas stove, no reported injuries. No additional information immediately available.

8:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 669 Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

9:48 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Gunn Mountain Road, service call.

10:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Royal Ave., fire alarm.

11:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.

12:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 12 Church St., fire alarm.

12:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Main St., fire alarm.

2:38 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 221 North Road, fire alarm.

6:01 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.

6:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Gilbo Ave., service call.

6:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, service call.

7:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 107 Davis St., appliance issue.

7:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Pearl St., brush/smoke investigation.