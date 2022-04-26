Fire Mutual Aid log, April 26, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 25, including:2:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Roxbury St., fire alarm.7:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 180 Emerald St., vehicle crash. No medical transports. 7:29 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 699 Keene Road, structure fire. Problem with a gas stove, no reported injuries. No additional information immediately available.8:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 669 Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.9:48 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Gunn Mountain Road, service call.10:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Royal Ave., fire alarm.11:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm. 12:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 12 Church St., fire alarm.12:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Main St., fire alarm.2:38 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 221 North Road, fire alarm.6:01 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.6:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Gilbo Ave., service call.6:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, service call.7:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 107 Davis St., appliance issue.7:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Pearl St., brush/smoke investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSatan’s Kingdom in Northfield, MassachusettsSerious pedestrian crash on Keene's Main Street raises questionsFormer Keene man ordered to pay $60K in CARES Act fraudLocal woman once again 'Naked and Afraid'Aroma Joe's proposes drive-thru coffee shop in KeenePedestrian injured in Main Street crashKarla Marie RussellMichael Richard BeauregardIzzy Strong: Benefit planned for Charlestown girl fighting cancerOfficials: No deal with DiLuzio as Cheshire County plans own EMS service Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.