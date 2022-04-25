Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, April 22-24, including the following:
Friday
12 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 621 Richmond Road, mutual aid call.
12:02 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:52 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
1:19 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.
1:41 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Adams Court, lawn mower fire, no injuries reported.
1:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, service call.
3:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Island St., service call.
5:26 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1177 Main St., fire alarm.
6:43 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to Washington Pond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Town Farm Road, reported fuel spill, fuel can fell out of truck.
Saturday
10:23 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Upper Gap Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Gulf Road Extension, brush/smoke investigation.
11:54 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
12:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Meetinghouse Road, assist another agency.
12:37 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Clinton Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:40 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 10 Applewood Lane, service call.
2:25 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Squantum Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:51 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Hinsdale Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:53 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.
7:32 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Old Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
8:58 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Forest Lake Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:44 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, search for hikers lost in the woods. The pair of hikers called 911 with 1 percent battery life left on their phone and no warm clothes, lights, water or food, according to the N.H. Fish and Game Department. Conservation officers located the hikers, and they were returned to their vehicle around 1 a.m.
11:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, brush/smoke investigation.
11:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 West St., service call.
Sunday
6:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 50 Marlboro St., oven fire, contained to oven. No injuries.
8:33 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 830 Nelson Road, odor investigation.
12:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Water St., fire alarm.
1:43 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, reported vehicle crash, unfounded.
1:56 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 35 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
7:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Poole Road, trees/wires/transformer call.
9:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Butler Court, fire alarm.