Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, April 23, including the following:
5:43 a.m. Keene Fire Department to Court Street, fire alarm.
6:59 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Bliss Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.
11:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Citizens Way, fire alarm.
11:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Citizens Way, service call.
11:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, fire alarm.
11:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, fire alarm.
11:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Road, fire alarm.