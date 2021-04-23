Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 22, including the following:
1:17 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 49 Pleasant St., fire alarm.
1:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., fire alarm.
2:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Community Way, service call.
2:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., fire alarm.
2:48 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1069 County Road, report of a person feeling weak and dizzy in the woods behind a house, found safely, no medical transport.
2:49 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Crotched Mountain Road, fire alarm.
5:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 667 Main St., motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.