Fire Mutual Aid log, April 22, 2022 Apr 22, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 21, including:Midnight, Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Currier Ave., fire alarm.7:50 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm. 9:14 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 54 Taft Road, service call.11:01 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 34 Turner Hill Road, report of a propane tank leaking.11:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Elm St., service call.11:51 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Nubanusit Lane, brush/smoke investigation.11:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 381 West St., report of a propane issue.12:37 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Ames Plaza Lane, brush/smoke investigation. 12:53 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Frost Hill Road, vehicle crash, no reported injuries.12:57 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 20 Church St., fire alarm.1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Park Avenue, vehicle crash, no reported injuries.2:05 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123, carbon monoxide call.2:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Branch Road, vehicle crash, no reported injuries.3:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., fire contained to a dryer, no reported injuries.5:38 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to South Woods Road, vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.6:09 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Butterfield Road, reported fire that turned out to be a permitted burn.8:37 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Square, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Absolute heroism': Teenagers save man from burning vehicle on Route 9Local woman once again 'Naked and Afraid'New research finds canoes discovered in area lake appear to have been made by Native AmericansPedestrian injured in Main Street crashSerious pedestrian crash on Keene's Main Street raises questionsNew restaurant headed for vacant space in MarlboroughAroma Joe's proposes drive-thru coffee shop in KeeneFormer Keene man ordered to pay $60K in CARES Act fraudPolice: Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital after police pursuit ends in crashKarla Marie Russell Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.