Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 21, including:

Midnight, Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Currier Ave., fire alarm.

7:50 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

9:14 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 54 Taft Road, service call.

11:01 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 34 Turner Hill Road, report of a propane tank leaking.

11:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Elm St., service call.

11:51 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Nubanusit Lane, brush/smoke investigation.

11:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 381 West St., report of a propane issue.

12:37 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Ames Plaza Lane, brush/smoke investigation.

12:53 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Frost Hill Road, vehicle crash, no reported injuries.

12:57 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 20 Church St., fire alarm.

1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Park Avenue, vehicle crash, no reported injuries.

2:05 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123, carbon monoxide call.

2:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Branch Road, vehicle crash, no reported injuries.

3:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., fire contained to a dryer, no reported injuries.

5:38 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to South Woods Road, vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.

6:09 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Butterfield Road, reported fire that turned out to be a permitted burn.

8:37 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Square, service call.

 