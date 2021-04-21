Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 20, including:
12:44 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 15 Elm St., service call.
7:48 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries.
1:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
2:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 153 Jordan Road, motor vehicle crash into a utility pole, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
2:36 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:48 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, service call.
5:31 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Page Road, minor vehicle fire contained to the engine compartment, no reported injuries.
6:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 433 Winchester St., service call.