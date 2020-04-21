Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 20:
8:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Birch Street, brush/smoke investigation, non-permitted burn.
12:28 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 east, service call, medical.
1:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Vernon Street, service call.
2:29 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Baldwin Road, brush/smoke investigation, unattended burn.
4:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilder Street, LP gas, minor propane leak at the tank.
8:08 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123 north, brush/smoke investigation, nothing found.