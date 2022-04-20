In addition to numerous calls for downed trees and wires due to weather, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 19, including:
2:12 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:09 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
7:16 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, vehicle fire. Battery problem.
8:19 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 18 Lisa Drive, fire alarm.
1:48 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 68 Route 119 West, fuel spill. Pickup truck leaking gas.
2:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 Roxbury St., carbon monoxide alarm.
3:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 229 Main St., vehicle crash. Pedestrian transported to hospital with head injury.
3:19 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 297 Pierce St., fire alarm.
3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., service call.
4:22 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 100 Airport Road, fire alarm.
6:22 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash. One transported to Monadnock Community Hospital, no additional information available.
9:50 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 272 Northfield Road, vehicle crash. No additional information available.
10:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 997 Route 202, fire alarm.
11:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 997 Route 202, fire alarm.