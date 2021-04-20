Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 19, including the following:
12:42 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 171 Nutting Road, service call.
12:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 420 West St., municipal fire system call.
3:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 323 Sand Hill Road, service call.
7:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
10:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 219 West St., fire alarm.