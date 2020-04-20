Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday-Sunday, April 17-19:
Friday
12:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 150 Kimball Road, fire alarm.
7:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 815 Court St., fire alarm.
2:11 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Pond Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:20 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 106 Squantum Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:03 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Beaver St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:58 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries.
10:31 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Recycle Way, wilderness/tech rescue at Pisgah State Park, no medical transports.
Saturday
4:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 269 Pako Ave., service call.
7:31 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 61 Silver Road, structure fire, first alarm.
7:41 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.
8:06 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Nash Corner Drive, outdoor fire.
9:13 a.m. Greenfield Fire Department to 816 Forest Road, fire alarm.
9:20 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Main St., appliance check.
3:19 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 321 Jones Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
3:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
5:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no transport.
5:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Beaver St., carbon monoxide call.
5:57 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1502 Route 123 North, brush/smoke investigation.
6:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 641 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:37 p.m. Keene Fire Department to 132 Arch St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:03 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 240 Fish Hatchery Road, permitted burn.
11:06 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Tuttle St., odor investigation.
Sunday
12:27 a.m. Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, elevator call.
8 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, odor investigation.
9:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 279 Pearl St., brush/smoke investigation, permitted burn.
1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle accidents, no medical transport.
1:56 p.m., Rockingham Fire Department to 33 Old River Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport.
2:47 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 256 Centre St., brush/smoke investigation.
4:22 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 547 Lempster Mountain Road, medical call.
5:47 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 29 McCoy Road, odor investigation, nothing found.
8:35 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 102 Bellview Drive, illegal burn.
8:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Blake St., brush/smoke investigation, illegal burn.
10:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Blake St., brush/smoke investigation, nothing found.