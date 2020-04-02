Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, April 1, including:
6:53 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
11:28 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 Gilmore Pond Road, service call.
12:24 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 79 Fitzwilliam Road, chimney fire.
1:21 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:17 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Concord St., water rescue.
4:46 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Hurricane Road, brush smoke investigation.
5:55 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 585 Old Homestead Highway, vehicle fire.
7:13 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 63 Route 9A, water rescue.