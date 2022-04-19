Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, April 18, including:

2:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.

5:36 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.

6:25 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.

7:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 441 West St., fire alarm.

1:05 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 999 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.

3:10 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 32 West St., gas investigation.

9:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, outside/dumpster fire.

10:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Park Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.

 