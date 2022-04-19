Fire Mutual Aid log, April 19, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, April 18, including:2:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.5:36 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm. 6:25 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.7:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 441 West St., fire alarm. 1:05 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 999 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.3:10 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 32 West St., gas investigation.9:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, outside/dumpster fire.10:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Park Drive, tree/wires/transformer call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Absolute heroism': Teenagers save man from burning vehicle on Route 9New restaurant headed for vacant space in MarlboroughLocal woman once again 'Naked and Afraid'New research finds canoes discovered in area lake appear to have been made by Native AmericansKeene eminent-domain win cites benefits of planned Winchester St. roundaboutIn Keene, Pride and pumpkins could make for a festival-filled late summer, fallPolice: Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital after police pursuit ends in crashJustin Blood stepped off coaching's fast track to return homeBritany Barron, who falsified evidence in murder case, granted parole ThursdaySAU 29 board voices support for superintendent, central office Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.