In addition to numerous calls about downed trees and wires Friday associated with the overnight snowstorm, as well as vehicle mishaps due to slippery roads, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, April 16-18, including the following:
Friday
12:11 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 19 Brook St., fire alarm.
7:20 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 55 Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:54 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 1 Route 10, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:24 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Wilton Road, service call.
9:35 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1 Main St., vehicle crash, one person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information available.
9:52 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 93 Route 63, vehicle crash.
10:13 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
10:38 a.m., Francestown Fire Department to 51 Reid Road, chimney fire. No further structural damage.
10:48 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1585 Route 12, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
10:48 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Concord St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:08 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 1 Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:55 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 150 Old Homestead Highway, multiple cars off the road, no medical transports.
1:11 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 56 Old Homestead Highway, multiple cars off the road, no medical transports.
5:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 171 West St., service call.
6:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 78 Main St., fire alarm.
7:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 MacDowell Drive, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 131 Castle St., assist other agency.
8:48 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 135 Holbrook Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
9:05 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 17 Old Bennington Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
1:32 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 1 Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:02 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1 Route 123 South, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:11 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1 Poocham Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:07 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 1 Mason Road, carbon monoxide call.
9:21 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1 Friedsam Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:40 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 21 N.H. Route 12 South, fire alarm.
10:46 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 69 Lake Shore Drive, fire alarm.
11:27 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 485 N.H. Route 12 North, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:31 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1561 Main St., outside/dumpster issue, permitted burn.
12:07 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 20 Durkee St., fire alarm.
1:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., service call.
3:07 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 406 Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with a head injury. No further information available.
4:36 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 40 Morgan Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:18 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 0 Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:56 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 187 Marlboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Gilsum St., fire alarm.
11:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 146 Hunt Hill Road, carbon monoxide call.
Sunday
4:45 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:42 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 1 Grant Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 462 U.S. Route 202, minor fuel spill.
7:03 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 17 Rust Way, odor investigation.
7:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Foundry St., possible structure fire turned out to be permitted burn.
8:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Winchester St., fire alarm.