Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, April 15-17, including the following:
Friday
2:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.
8:13 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Peterborough Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:08 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 76 Wilson Pond Road, service call.
9:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 403 Winchester St., odor investigation.
2:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:45 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Bradford Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Dickinson Road, liquid propane gas call.
9:17 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
5:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, reported structure fire, was exhaust from outdoor generator.
6:11 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 16 Ferncroft Drive, carbon monoxide alarm.
6:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.
7:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.
7:48 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Elm Avenue, brush/smoke investigation.
10 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crashed into a guard rail. One person taken to Concord Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
10:30 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:25 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Watkins Hill Road, motorcycle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
2:45 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Holbrook Avenue, motorcycle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
3:16 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Jowders Cove Road, vehicle crash. One person taken to the hospital, no further information available.
3:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Optical Avenue, brush/smoke investigation.
3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
5:46 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 249 Monadnock Highway. Firefighters returned to the site of a training burn — where they had been earlier that day — to address smoldering debris.
6:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
6:47 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Centre Street, brush/smoke investigation.
10:46 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 66 North Main St., assist other agency.
Sunday
6:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.
6:09 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, brush/smoke investigation.
6:45 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 112 South Village Road, vehicle crash. One person taken to the hospital, no further information available.
10:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 185 Main St., fire alarm.
11:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Elliot St., fire alarm.
4:15 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 444 Old Chesterfield Road, appliance fire. Furnace blowback.
7:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 100 Todd Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.