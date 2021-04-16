Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, April 15, including the following:
12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Mechanic St., service call.
1:23 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 4 Duval Coop Mobile Home Park, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:49 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
4:32 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 220 West Shore Road, fire alarm.
3:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Court St., vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor back or neck injuries. No further information available.
4:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 37 Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:19 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Ashten Rue, brush/smoke investigation.
6:24 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 10 Depot Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:44 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 40 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.