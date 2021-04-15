Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, April 14, including the following:
7:30 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 1 Atkinson St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 305 Main St., fire alarm.
10:20 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
10:55 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 549 Main St., vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries. No further information available.
12:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 48 Emerald St., fire alarm.
1:35 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 220 West Shore Road, fire alarm.
4:29 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1 Cobble Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Community Way, service call.
6:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 130 Cathedral Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Meetinghouse Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:06 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 34 Center St., brush/smoke investigation.