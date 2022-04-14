Fire Mutual Aid log, April 14, 2022 Apr 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, April 13, including:7:08 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.8:39 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 117 Antrim Road, fire alarm. 8:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 168 Castle St., service call.10:50 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 5 Seavey Circuit, chimney fire. Unfounded. 11:09 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 826 Forest Road, carbon monoxide scent.2:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 825 N.H. Route 101, brush/smoke investigation.2:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 48 Pine St., brush/smoke investigation.5:35 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.11:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Grant St., propane scent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew restaurant headed for vacant space in MarlboroughKeene eminent-domain win cites benefits of planned Winchester St. roundaboutTwo of Freeman's alleged co-conspirators to plead guilty in cryptocurrency caseHinsdale crash causes non-life-threatening injuries, minor building damageCheshire Medical psychiatry program sees hundreds of patients in first monthsSAU 29 board voices support for superintendent, central officeWith nods to Keene's transportation history, rail trail project moves forwardHelicopter Egg DropMary Ann DamatoImproving communication, staffing are top priorities for Keene's new fire chief Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.