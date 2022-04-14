Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, April 13, including:

7:08 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

8:39 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 117 Antrim Road, fire alarm.

8:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 168 Castle St., service call.

10:50 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 5 Seavey Circuit, chimney fire. Unfounded.

11:09 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 826 Forest Road, carbon monoxide scent.

2:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 825 N.H. Route 101, brush/smoke investigation.

2:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 48 Pine St., brush/smoke investigation.

5:35 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

11:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Grant St., propane scent.

 