Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, April 13, including the following:
12:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 305 Main St., appliance call.
2:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 560 Forristall Road, service call.
4:23 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 997 Old Walpole Road, service call.
5:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 505 Old Street Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 24 Emerson Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
7:13 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 15 Winchester Road, fire alarm.