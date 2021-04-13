Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 12, including the following:
2:05 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 38 Colony Hill Road, carbon monoxide call.
6:56 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Wilton Road, small fuel spill at a pump at the Shell gas station.
12:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 21 Sylvan Way, fire alarm.
5:42 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 School St., fire alarm.
8:33 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 971 N.H. Route 123A, carbon monoxide call.