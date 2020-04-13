Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday-Sunday, April 10-12:
Friday
3:20 a.m. and 5:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 44 Gates St., fire alarm.
3:31 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to South Parrish Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:48 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
12:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Brook St., odor investigation.
12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 276 Elm St., chimney fire.
1:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Proctor Court, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:07 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 3956 Monadnock St., tree/wires/transformer call.
4:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Cornwell Drive, reported structure fire, no damage.
6:05 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 49 Hillside Acres Road, odor investigation.
6:33 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 133 Rascal Mountain Lane, fire alarm.
Saturday
12:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 133 Castle St., to assist another agency.
5:59 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 40 Winkleman’s Point Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:35 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:40 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 109 Old Harrisville Road, fire alarm.
10:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 361 Court St., fire alarm.
Sunday
2:38 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 20 Recycle Way, structure fire.
9:32 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 158 Twin Brook Road, chimney fire.
1:21 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 21 Pete’s Stand Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
2:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 630 Washington St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:43 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1421 N.H. Route 119, fire alarm.
5:43 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 20 Recycle Way, brush/smoke investigation.
5:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 189 Pako Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
6:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Emerald St., fire alarm.
7:27 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
7:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.
8:15 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 15 North St., outdoor fire.
8:37 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 160 Brook St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:54 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 16 Church St., fire alarm.