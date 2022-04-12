Fire Mutual Aid log, April 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 11, including:2:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Kit St., vehicle fire. Vehicle gone on arrival.3:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm. 7:11 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.10:28 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 140 Henderson Road, propane scent.10:37 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1122 County Road, appliance fire. Small stove fire.10:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.11:57 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 7 Mill St., fire alarm. 12:12 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 120 Marlboro Road, trees/wires/transformer call.1:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Crestview St., chimney fire. Problem with a pellet stove.2:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Federal St., fire alarm.2:23 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 111 Ingalls Road, brush/smoke investigation.3:35 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 102 Center Pond Road, fire alarm.4:28 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 40 Number 4 Road, vehicle crash.5:48 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 27 Woodcrest Drive, service call.10:16 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 154 Rockingham St., structure fire. Nothing found. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStoddard man accused of DUI in school-bus crashLocal leaders report progress in bringing an emergency veterinary clinic to KeeneTwo of Freeman's alleged co-conspirators to plead guilty in cryptocurrency caseHarrisville looking for new police chief following Tollett's departureBethany Thornton'Totally worth it': Keene man sentenced to prison for role in Capitol riotHinsdale crash causes non-life-threatening injuries, minor building damageHelicopter Egg DropCat licensing a no-go for Keene council but sparks dialogueSandra L. Peace-Carey Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.