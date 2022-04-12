Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, April 11, including:

2:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Kit St., vehicle fire. Vehicle gone on arrival.

3:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.

7:11 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

10:28 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 140 Henderson Road, propane scent.

10:37 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1122 County Road, appliance fire. Small stove fire.

10:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.

11:57 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 7 Mill St., fire alarm.

12:12 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 120 Marlboro Road, trees/wires/transformer call.

1:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Crestview St., chimney fire. Problem with a pellet stove.

2:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Federal St., fire alarm.

2:23 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 111 Ingalls Road, brush/smoke investigation.

3:35 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 102 Center Pond Road, fire alarm.

4:28 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 40 Number 4 Road, vehicle crash.

5:48 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 27 Woodcrest Drive, service call.

10:16 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 154 Rockingham St., structure fire. Nothing found.