Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, April 9-11, including the following:

Friday

12:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 Marlboro St., outdoor fire that was under control.

1:59 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 225 Plain Road, brush/smoke investigation.

2:44 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 180 Maple Lane, brush/smoke investigation.

3:25 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 77 Richmond Road, assist another agency.

5:33 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, fire alarm.

5:34 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 246 W. Lake Road, cat stuck in a tree.

5:42 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 10 Playground Road, brush/smoke investigation.

5:58 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 933 N.H. Route 12 South, fire alarm.

6:37 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 67 Elm Ave., lawnmower fire, no reported injuries.

7:03 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 67 Oak Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 797 Court St., fire alarm.

9:31 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 28 Brook St., brush/smoke investigation.

9:36 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 656 Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation.

Saturday

1:41 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 27 Camri Court, report of an explosion, nothing found.

9:01 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 57 Gap Mountain Road, vehicle fire.

9:21 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Great Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:36 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Summit Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

11:37 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.

1:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 8 Charlonne St., brush/smoke investigation.

3:46 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.

4:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., brush fire, no injuries or structural damage.

6:46 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to March Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports. Driver was not on scene when first responders arrived.

7:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 53 Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:01 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Matthews Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 530 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.

8:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 183 West St., brush/smoke investigation.

9:19 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 3 Ashten Rue, brush/smoke investigation.

9:30 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Mountain View Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:32 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 297 Main St., fire alarm.

Sunday

12:04 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

12:12 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 207 Whitcomb Road, outside fire.

5:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 358 Main St., carbon monoxide call.

7:30 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Westport Village Road, brush/smoke investigation.

7:35 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 32 Mountain View Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:29 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 280 Pleasant St., brush/smoke investigation.

1:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

3:27 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9 vehicle crash, two transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.

4:43 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Lamb Road, mutual aid call.

5:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

7:08 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 25 Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 881 Marlboro Road, fire alarm.

 