Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, April 9-11, including the following:
Friday
12:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 Marlboro St., outdoor fire that was under control.
1:59 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 225 Plain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:44 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 180 Maple Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
3:25 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 77 Richmond Road, assist another agency.
5:33 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, fire alarm.
5:34 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 246 W. Lake Road, cat stuck in a tree.
5:42 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 10 Playground Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:58 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 933 N.H. Route 12 South, fire alarm.
6:37 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 67 Elm Ave., lawnmower fire, no reported injuries.
7:03 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 67 Oak Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 797 Court St., fire alarm.
9:31 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 28 Brook St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:36 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 656 Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
1:41 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 27 Camri Court, report of an explosion, nothing found.
9:01 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 57 Gap Mountain Road, vehicle fire.
9:21 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Great Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:36 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Summit Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:37 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 8 Charlonne St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:46 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
4:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., brush fire, no injuries or structural damage.
6:46 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to March Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports. Driver was not on scene when first responders arrived.
7:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 53 Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:01 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Matthews Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 530 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 183 West St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:19 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 3 Ashten Rue, brush/smoke investigation.
9:30 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Mountain View Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:32 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 297 Main St., fire alarm.
Sunday
12:04 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:12 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 207 Whitcomb Road, outside fire.
5:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 358 Main St., carbon monoxide call.
7:30 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Westport Village Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:35 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 32 Mountain View Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:29 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 280 Pleasant St., brush/smoke investigation.
1:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
3:27 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9 vehicle crash, two transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
4:43 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Lamb Road, mutual aid call.
5:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
7:08 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 25 Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 881 Marlboro Road, fire alarm.