Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 31, including:

5:37 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, assist a mountain biker who got caught in a stream and suffered a medical emergency.

7 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 727 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.

7:27 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, vehicle crash, no reported injuries.

10:14 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 615 Route 9, report of a small fire in a barn caused by a broken light, extinguished by the homeowner.

11:45 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.

12:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, tractor trailer brake fire, no reported injuries or significant damage.

1:11 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 82 Mechanic St., fire alarm.

1:21 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 67 South St., structure fire reported by a passerby that turned out to be smoke from a pellet stove vent.

2:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Key Road, fire alarm.

2:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 103 Ridgewood Ave., fire alarm.

4:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Rose Lane, fire alarm.

5:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Orchard Hill Road, reported smell of propane in the area, nothing found.

6:22 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 200 Dooe Road, odor investigation.

 

