Fire Mutual Aid log, April 1, 2022 Apr 1, 2022 Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 31, including:5:37 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, assist a mountain biker who got caught in a stream and suffered a medical emergency.7 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 727 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm. 7:27 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, vehicle crash, no reported injuries.10:14 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 615 Route 9, report of a small fire in a barn caused by a broken light, extinguished by the homeowner.11:45 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.12:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, tractor trailer brake fire, no reported injuries or significant damage. 1:11 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 82 Mechanic St., fire alarm.1:21 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 67 South St., structure fire reported by a passerby that turned out to be smoke from a pellet stove vent.2:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Key Road, fire alarm.2:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 103 Ridgewood Ave., fire alarm.4:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Rose Lane, fire alarm.5:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Orchard Hill Road, reported smell of propane in the area, nothing found.6:22 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 200 Dooe Road, odor investigation.