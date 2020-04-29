WINCHESTER — A second-alarm fire left a town selectman's home with extensive damage Wednesday afternoon.
Selectman Ben Kilanski said he lived at the house at 60 Mechanic St. with his girlfriend, Michelle Foster, as well as her daughter and Foster's one year-old grandson. The family lost one dog, one cat and one rabbit in the fire.
Kilanski said his girlfriend and her daughter were at the house during the fire — and were able to escape through a window — but he and the baby were not home at the time.
Kilanski said that half of the house burned down, so the family cannot stay there. He added he's not sure if the home can be repaired, and that they are staying with family for the time being.
The Winchester Fire Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m., according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The post didn't include the fire's cause, but Kilanski said he was told by a fire official it was electrical. Winchester Fire Chief Barry Kellom was not available for comment Wednesday night.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, with $2,600 raised as of Wednesday night of the $10,000 goal.